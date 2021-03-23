High-risk Nebraskans scramble to find COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department announced this afternoon those with high-risk medical conditions can get vaccinated.

But there’s a caveat, don’t call your doctor or the information line. 6 News was told those in local health systems will begin to contact their patients in the 16-49 category to set an appointment.

For some at high risk, they just couldn’t wait any longer.

“It’s so important for me to get it,” said Lisa Carmichael.

Lisa Carmichael received a new heart a decade ago and last month, the 49-year-old got on a pharmacy waiting list, hoping someone else missed their appointment.

It worked.

“Two-and-a-half weeks ago, I was able to get the vaccine. Saturday afternoon, got a call and told to be at the pharmacy in 20-30-minutes,” said Carmichael.

The same strategy came though for Daisy Friedman, who received a triple organ transplant when she was three and a half. She’s a high school senior now and grateful to get her second dose of the Moderna vaccine Thursday.

She got the call from a waiting list when someone else didn’t show and managed to work around a system that keeps changing the rules of vaccine priorities.

“I feel like I deserve my spot in line where it was in every other state,” said Kelly Clark.

Kelly Clark, who has multiple sclerosis, continues to be frustrated. She hasn’t been able to get an appointment, either through her doctor or an online sign-up.

“I find it concerning we’re still there in March and it’s still so confusing from the standpoint of who should be on the list, and who shouldn’t,” said Carmichael.

In addition to getting appointments for those who have underlying conditions in Douglas County, other vaccination opportunities are expected to be released in the coming days.

The county says residents should continue to explore the growing supply of vaccines at local pharmacies.

