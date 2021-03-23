Events begin to return to Omaha, restrictions expected to be lifted in coming months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -This week, two different groups announced plans for events spanning the entire year.

First up is the Orpheum Theater, some concerts will start up next month with restricted capacity.

Masks will be required, tickets will all be scanned through your phone and concessions will all be cashless. By Fall, we can expect the return of Broadway.

“It’s exciting to be standing here today in the Orpheum theater to talk about our upcoming Broadway season. I think we have one of the best we’ve ever had. It will feature the return of Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hanson, Hadestown which was the Tony Award winner, Mean Girls, so many more shows!” said Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts president.

Leaders at the Orpheum Theater say they expect to go full capacity by the time Broadway shows begin. In the Blackstone District, things are set to look much different for the remainder of the year.

Farnam Fest will be back but with an added date in May. There will also be a new BBQ event in the district later this year.

Organizers say the top priority this year is safety.

“Obviously the mask-wearing. We will have hand sanitizer available, you know wiping down tables, checking temperatures. Everything we followed last fall to pull off fall Farnam Fest, we are going to be doing again here for that event,” said John Fahrer, Scriptown Brewing Company Owner.

The Blackstone District Estimates about 1,500 people for the Spring Farnam Fest.

