Elkhorn family has house fire in water compromised neighborhood

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn family will spend the night elsewhere after doing all they could to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause tonight.

“It’s a water compromised area, which just means there’s not fire hydrants like your typical neighborhood,” said Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Steve Swan.

When Omaha firefighters were dispatched to the property near 222nd and West Center, they planned ahead, bringing in a tanker. That’s because the nearest hydrant was hundreds of yards away from the burning home.

“So in this case the hydrants are very far away,” said Swan.

Fortunately, there wasn’t any running back and forth on this private drive.

“We actually had enough water on all the different fire trucks. We already bring quite a bit of water with us. So we had enough water just on scene that we didn’t have to keep coming back and refilling,” said Swan.

The Battalion Chief says nobody is hurt and fire marshals are there since the property is outside the city of Omaha’s jurisdictions.

Officials say they don’t expect any foul play.

