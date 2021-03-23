David’s Evening Forecast - Showers exit overnight, breezy and cool Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady light to moderate rain rolled in early this morning, sticking around into the early afternoon. Another half-inch to an inch of rainfall falling across the area, officially making this the wettest start to the year on record here in Omaha. Rainfall totals now well over 7 inches for the year so far. We’ll continue to see on and off showers this evening and overnight, with a few rumbles of thunder over southern Iowa. Additional rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half-inch. Rain will slowly taper off overnight. Temperatures will remain mild through Midnight, but will likely fall into the lower 40s as gusty northwest winds kick up overnight.

Wettest start to the year on record (WOWT)

A few spotty showers or patchy drizzle may linger through the morning drive Wednesday, but we should finally dry out by late morning. Cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds will keep us chilly though, likely limiting high temperatures to the mid-40s. There is a slight chance we could see a few peeks of sun late in the day. However, rain chances quickly return Wednesday night into early Thursday. This time, any showers will be spotty and light, with little in the way of additional rainfall expected.

Rain should exit quickly Thursday morning, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s. The dry weather will last into Friday, with a little more sunshine expected on Friday and highs in the middle 50s. A few more spotty showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Drier weather and full sunshine should finally return Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with highs warming to near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon.

