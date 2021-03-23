Council Bluffs cab driver tells police she was robbed at knifepoint

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police are investigating a Monday robbery of a cab driver.

Officers went near Renner Drive for a robbery report around 12:57 p.m. and a cab driver for Casino Cab told police she gave two men a ride to the area. The men are described as between 25-27 years old and one was wearing a brown Carhart coat and the other was wearing a dark coat with a hat.

The men stole her cell phone and money at knife point and then left. The cab driver wasn’t hurt.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and looked for the two men but they didn’t find them. The man wearing the light coat was last seen running south towards an apartment complex on Renner Drive and the man wearing a dark coat was last seen running north behind Kreft Elementary School towards Katie Drive.

The school was on a brief lockdown during the time.

Correction: A source was misquoted in an earlier version of this story. 6 News regrets the error.

