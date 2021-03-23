Council Bluffs business owners charged for tax evasion

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police arrested two business owners Tuesday in an ongoing investigation with the State of Iowa’s Department of Revenue and the State’s Alcoholic Beverage Divison.

Frank and Cindy Hoover were charged with ongoing criminal conduct with various tax evasion and reporting violations. Both were arrested after an additional search warrant was served at their residence.

The additional search warrant was after the State of Iowa’s Department of Revenue and the State’s Alcoholic Beverage Divison served search warrants on two Council Bluffs bars. A warrant for Bier Fest, formally known as Cube Ultra Lounge and Rodeo Salon & BBQ.

Authorities suspected Frank Hoover, 58, of committing tax fraud. He is the owner of both businesses.

They say since 2017, the Iowa Dept of Revenue didn’t receive personal individual income tax filings from either Frank or his wife Cindy Hoover.

Also, they didn’t receive corporate filings for the two bars or Broadway Properties. Cindy Hoover, 60, is the owner of Broadway Properties LLC, which owns the buildings of Cube Ultra Lounge and Rodeo Saloon & BBQ.

In the investigation, it’s determined that Frank underreported more than $1.4 million in sales revenue since January 2018 to the State of Iowa for the bars.

