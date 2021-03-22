Wanted man arrested following standoff in Superior

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - A wanted subject was arrested Sunday following a standoff at a residence in Superior. The operation began with an investigation by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday morning, the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a home at 224 Collett Street in Superior. The suspect, identified as Clint Younger, 38, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. One of those warrants was from Adams County where Younger was wanted for burglary in connection with a late December break-in at a Hastings residence.

Clint Younger, 38, (10/11 NOW)

After repeated announcements were made for Younger to voluntarily leave the home, SWAT members made entry into the home and made contact with Younger and a female subject. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

Younger was lodged in Nuckolls County Jail for the outstanding warrants. The female, identified as Stacy Delamotte, 34, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

The entire incident lasted approximately 90 minutes. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol collaborated in this operation.

