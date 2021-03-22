Advertisement

Wanted man arrested following standoff in Superior

Officers approach house in Superior.
Officers approach house in Superior.(Nuckolls County Sheriff Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - A wanted subject was arrested Sunday following a standoff at a residence in Superior. The operation began with an investigation by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday morning, the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a home at 224 Collett Street in Superior. The suspect, identified as Clint Younger, 38, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. One of those warrants was from Adams County where Younger was wanted for burglary in connection with a late December break-in at a Hastings residence.

Clint Younger, 38,
Clint Younger, 38,(10/11 NOW)

After repeated announcements were made for Younger to voluntarily leave the home, SWAT members made entry into the home and made contact with Younger and a female subject. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

Younger was lodged in Nuckolls County Jail for the outstanding warrants. The female, identified as Stacy Delamotte, 34, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

The entire incident lasted approximately 90 minutes. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol collaborated in this operation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Doctors in Omaha are discussing breakthrough infection risk after full vaccination.
Nebraska doctors discuss post-vaccination ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 infections

Latest News

Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
Elkhorn family has house fire in water compromised neighborhood
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.