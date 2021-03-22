Advertisement

Vice president’s husband discusses hunger at Iowa Food Bank

Michelle Book, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa gives Doug Emhoff, the husband of...
Michelle Book, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa gives Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, a tour of the Des Moines facility Monday, March 22, 2021. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By David Pitt
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris toured a Des Moines food bank as the Biden administration continued its effort to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Doug Emhoff, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Iowa U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, toured the Food Bank of Iowa on Monday. Emhoff and Vilsack announced a 15% increase in benefits in the SNAP program through September 2021.

The funding is in the recently passed bill and Vilsack says it will provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more per month for a household of four, in additional SNAP benefits.

RELATED: Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Doctors in Omaha are discussing breakthrough infection risk after full vaccination.
Nebraska doctors discuss post-vaccination ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 infections

Latest News

Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
Elkhorn family has house fire in water compromised neighborhood
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.