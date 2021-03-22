UNO hockey receives NCAA Tournament bid

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Maverick hockey team is headed to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Mavs will play in the West Regional in Loveland, Colorado.

They’re the fourth seed and will face top-seeded Minnesota on Saturday, 3/27/21 at 8 p.m. CST.

The last time UNO played in the tournament, they made it the the Frozen Four for the first time in school history.

That was in 2015.

