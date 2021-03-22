Advertisement

UNO hockey receives NCAA Tournament bid

Omaha's Nolan Sullivan celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period...
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against North Dakota at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Saturday, 1/30/21.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Maverick hockey team is headed to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Mavs will play in the West Regional in Loveland, Colorado.

They’re the fourth seed and will face top-seeded Minnesota on Saturday, 3/27/21 at 8 p.m. CST.

The last time UNO played in the tournament, they made it the the Frozen Four for the first time in school history.

That was in 2015.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha
1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Soggy start to the workweek!

Latest News

The Iowa Western football team practices on campus ahead of its spring football season in...
Iowa Western prepares for unusual spring football season
Source: TruTV
Creighton wins tight game to advance in NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament practice
Creighton’s practices inside Lucas Oil Stadium
Millard North Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Jadin Johnson