Smaller 2020 State Fair ends with nearly $1.8 million profit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Despite being much smaller than normal because of the coronavirus, last year’s Nebraska State Fair ended with nearly $1.8 million profit.

That was an improvement of more than $1.5 million from the 2019 fair. An annual audit found the 2020 fair had revenue of $6.5 million, down nearly 37% from the previous year.

But because the fair had no carnival and paid entertainment, expenses were only $3.7 million, about $7 million less than 2019. Auditors said with other factors considered, the fair had a net profit of about $1.8 million, compared to a nearly $1.5 million loss in 2019.

