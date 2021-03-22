Advertisement

Republicans send bill loosening gun laws to Gov. Reynolds

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - People could buy firearms and carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a state permit in the state under a bill the Iowa Senate approved and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The bill was approved Monday with only Republican support. Last week it cleared the House with the backing of only one Democrat.

The bill would eliminate current state permit requirements and the accompanying background checks that ensure the person obtaining or carrying a gun isn’t disqualified from ownership due to past felonies or abuses. It now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Doctors in Omaha are discussing breakthrough infection risk after full vaccination.
Nebraska doctors discuss post-vaccination ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 infections

Latest News

Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
Elkhorn family has house fire in water compromised neighborhood
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.