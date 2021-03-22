Advertisement

Police say Iowa man stole Nebraska squad car; officers hurt

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) - Police in southwestern Nebraska say an Iowa man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a McCook police squad car as officers sought to arrest him, injuring the officers during the scuffle.

The McCook Gazette reports that the incident happened Saturday night, when McCook police were contacted by police in Des Moines, Iowa, about a stolen car from Iowa that had been traced to the parking lot of a McCook hotel. McCook officers found the car with the suspect - identified as 32-year-old Cornelius Depri Perry of Des Moines - inside.

Police say a struggle ensued when officers tried to arrest Perry and that he jumped into a police cruiser and fled. He was later stopped and arrested about 40 miles away in Max, Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Doctors in Omaha are discussing breakthrough infection risk after full vaccination.
Nebraska doctors discuss post-vaccination ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 infections

Latest News

Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
Elkhorn family has house fire in water compromised neighborhood
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.