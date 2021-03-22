Omaha family seeks to get hockey gear back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A thief scores hundreds of dollars worth of hockey gear from an Omaha family’s driveway.

Hockey is the web that weaves the Lill family together.

“It’s pretty much all that we do, it’s our date night,” said Abbie and Jordan Lill.

Any player knows you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, but so do thieves. Like the one who stole from Jason, a Board Member of the Omaha Hockey Club.

“It’s rental gear that was used for kids who are just starting out playing hockey.”

The family usually stores their gear in the garage but left helmets, gloves, pads, and skates in the car after an exhausting night on the ice. Some of the gear was their own and unique to them.

“My gloves, mostly, it’s Minnesota North Star gloves. So, they’re like vibrant yellow, vibrant green, black, and white,” said Abbie.

Another member of Omaha Hockey Club raised $1,300 Sunday to support the Lill’s losses as they prepare to leave Omaha for Fargo, North Dakota.

“The hockey community here is pretty small,” said Jordan.

Whether it’s new gear or what was stolen, the Lill’s know hockey in Omaha is in good hands.

The family contacted hockey retailers in the area and say the right people are on the lookout for the stolen equipment.

