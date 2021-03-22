Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple was sentenced in federal court Monday to at least a year of home confinement and three years federal supervision after submitting false Social Security documents indicating the couple no longer lived together.

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Curtis and Cardella Gills, both 64, in federal court to time served for making a false statement to a government agency, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office.

On August 24, 2016, the Gills submitted Social Security forms to the government claiming that they hadn’t lived together since September 1992 — when, in fact, they were married — enabling Curtis Gills to receive excess SSI benefits from 1991 until at least 2016, the release states.

At sentencing Monday, Curtis Gills was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, on condition he serve 18 months home confinement. He was also ordered to pay $151,229.69 in restitution to the Social Security Administration, and $10,272 to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Cardella Gills was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, on condition of a year-long home confinement. She was also ordered to pay $72,489 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

