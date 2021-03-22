Monday March 22 COVID-19 update: Three Rivers vaccinating ages 50+

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Please note that 6 News did not publish any COVID-19 updates over the weekend, as no relevant updates were available to report.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Lancaster County moving toward Phase 2A

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health District is planning two clinics this week, vaccinating residents ages 60 and older Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and administering second doses to residents ages 70 and older Friday at the arena.

LLCHD is also encouraging residents ages 50 and older to register for their vaccination at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006 for assistance as the health district prepares for Phase 2A vaccinations.

Lancaster County case update

(KOLN) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Sunday that 37 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 29,148.

The total number of deaths in the community remains at 224.

The local positivity rate is 3.9%.

The health district reported Monday it has 16,130 confirmed COVID-19 recoveries in the community to date.

Three Rivers opens vaccine appointments to 50+

Three Rivers Public Health District is opening vaccinations to residents ages 50 and older as it continues to vaccinate those in all tiers of Phase 1B.

Those who qualify are asked to book available appointments through its website, using the link for their specific county. The health district serves residents of Dodge County, Saunders County, and Washington County.

Greetings 3RPHD Residents!!👋 Interested in seeing our expected allocations this week?! 🤔Check it out below!👇👇👇 We are... Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Monday, March 22, 2021

The health district also shared its allocation plan for the 1,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses for this age group that it expects to receive this week, with 500 going to Methodist Fremont Health, Saunders Medical Center and Memorial Community Hospital receiving 300 doses apiece, Ashland Pharmacy getting 30, Scribner Drugstore getting 20 doses, and the health district distributing 650 doses.

Douglas County reports 1 death

The Douglas County Health Department reported Monday that it had confirmed 186 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the community total to 65,555 cases.

In addition, a man older than age 75 was confirmed as a COVID-19 death, bringing the community death toll to 680.

DCHD also reported that 59,972 residents have been confirmed as recovered from COVID-19, and that the current positivity rate is 18.6%.

The rolling average is 73 cases.

‘A lot of variables’ could affect Nebraska vaccine timetable

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska still plans to make coronavirus vaccines available to the general public by late April or early May, but Gov. Pete Ricketts says a lot of factors could change the state’s timetable.

Ricketts says the speed at which Nebraska moves through its current vaccination phase will depend on how many vaccine shipments the state gets in the next few weeks and how quickly health officials can administer them. He says the state expects to see a big jump in single-shot vaccine shipments from drug-maker Johnson & Johnson next week, which could help speed up the massive undertaking.

Nebraska is currently focused on vaccinating residents ages 50 to 64 and people with certain underlying health conditions.

Get Vaccinated!!! Vaccine appointments now available for those born in 1961 or earlier! Visit... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

Based on the latest science around #COVID19, keeping at least 3 feet between students in classrooms – in combination with other steps like cohorting and correct and consistent mask use - could be an option for schools providing in-person instruction. pic.twitter.com/Jgkq2F23jG — CDC (@CDCgov) March 22, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

WED March 24 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites) , located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

TUE March 30 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.I’