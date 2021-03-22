Advertisement

Mexico limits non-essential travel on southern border

Guatemalan travelers cross the Suchiate River, border between Guatemala and Mexico, into Mexico...
Guatemalan travelers cross the Suchiate River, border between Guatemala and Mexico, into Mexico aboard a raft near Ciudad Hidalgo, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Mexico sent hundreds of immigration agents, police and National Guard officers marching through the streets of the capital of the southern state of Chiapas to launch an operation to crack down on migrant smuggling. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
By MARÍA VERZA
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) - The Mexican banks of the Suchiate river dawned with a heavy presence of immigration agents in place to enforce Mexico’s new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala.

Dozens of immigration agents lined the riverside Sunday asking those who landed on the giant innertube rafts that carry most of the cross-border traffic for documentation and turning many back.

But those turned away weren’t migrants, they were the small-time Guatemalan merchants and residents from Tecun Uman, across the river, who buy in bulk in Mexico to re-sell in Guatemala or purchase household items when the exchange rate favors it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha
1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Soggy start to the workweek!

Latest News

forecast
Clay’s Morning Forecast - Soggy start to the new week
LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E.
LIVE: Lincoln Police give update on weekend homicide
2,500 essential workers and 65-plus get COVID vaccine at Sarpy County clinic
A woman pushes a cart of little sailing boats in the Luxembourg Garden with the Senat in...
France’s limited lockdown beset by glitches as cases rise