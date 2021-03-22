Advertisement

LIVE: Lincoln Police give update on weekend homicide

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday at 8:45 a.m., Lincoln Police Acting Chief Brian Jackson will give an update on the homicide that occurred Saturday night.

A 76-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody following the fatal shooting near 10th & “E” Streets.

Lincoln Police responded to a disturbance call to an apartment building at 8:21 p.m. There, they found a man dead in the apartment complex from gunshot wounds.

LPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence and investigators are conducting interviews to learn more about the timeline of this shooting.

This is Lincoln’s second homicide of 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha
1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Soggy start to the workweek!

Latest News

forecast
Clay’s Morning Forecast - Soggy start to the new week
2,500 essential workers and 65-plus get COVID vaccine at Sarpy County clinic
Guatemalan travelers cross the Suchiate River, border between Guatemala and Mexico, into Mexico...
Mexico limits non-essential travel on southern border
A woman pushes a cart of little sailing boats in the Luxembourg Garden with the Senat in...
France’s limited lockdown beset by glitches as cases rise