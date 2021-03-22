Iowa mom, son face more charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 54-year-old mother and son from Iowa are facing new charges arising from their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, and her 23-year-old son, Salvador Sandoval, of Ankeny, were each originally charged with three counts after their arrest on Feb. 19. A new federal indictment filed in their extradition case shows Salvador Sandoval now faces 13 counts and his mother faces five charges.

Federal officials say video shows the younger Sandoval fighting with several police officers in the Capitol building. They are not currently in custody.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.