Advertisement

Iowa mom, son face more charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 54-year-old mother and son from Iowa are facing new charges arising from their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, and her 23-year-old son, Salvador Sandoval, of Ankeny, were each originally charged with three counts after their arrest on Feb. 19. A new federal indictment filed in their extradition case shows Salvador Sandoval now faces 13 counts and his mother faces five charges.

Federal officials say video shows the younger Sandoval fighting with several police officers in the Capitol building. They are not currently in custody.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Doctors in Omaha are discussing breakthrough infection risk after full vaccination.
Nebraska doctors discuss post-vaccination ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 infections

Latest News

Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
Elkhorn family has house fire in water compromised neighborhood
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.