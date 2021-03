COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Republicans are hosting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at an event on Thursday.

Ticket prices for the political fund-raiser, billed as “a positive conversation on the conservatives’ path forward,” range from $15 to $250 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

We are excited to announce we have *one* host ticket left for our Secretary Pompeo event! The Host Ticket gets you and... Posted by Pottawattamie County GOP on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.