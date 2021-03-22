First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metropolitan Community College will soon host a drive-up vaccination service on its Fort Omaha Campus.

A spokesperson for the college said the specific date has not been set yet, but they are working closely with Douglas County Health department to maintain efficiency and convenience as vaccine rollout expands.

The Fort Omaha Campus is already a Test Nebraska site and Chris Rodgers, President of the Douglas County Board of Health said the location is ideal.

Rodgers described a great need for a mass vaccination site in North Omaha, and added the parking there is a huge factor in why the location would work.

Volunteers will be able to safely monitor people from their cars for 15 minutes after their dose.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.