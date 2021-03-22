Advertisement

First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area

A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan Community College.(WOWT)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metropolitan Community College will soon host a drive-up vaccination service on its Fort Omaha Campus.

A spokesperson for the college said the specific date has not been set yet, but they are working closely with Douglas County Health department to maintain efficiency and convenience as vaccine rollout expands.

The Fort Omaha Campus is already a Test Nebraska site and Chris Rodgers, President of the Douglas County Board of Health said the location is ideal.

Rodgers described a great need for a mass vaccination site in North Omaha, and added the parking there is a huge factor in why the location would work.

Volunteers will be able to safely monitor people from their cars for 15 minutes after their dose.

