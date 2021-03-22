Advertisement

Fatal fire in Kearney ruled accidental

Woman, boy and girl died from injuries
A mother and two children died from their injuries following a house fire in the 3300 block of...
A mother and two children died from their injuries following a house fire in the 3300 block of Avenue I in Kearney.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the cause of a fatal fire in Kearney as accidental. Though NSFM Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the specific details of the cause are still being investigated.

The fire happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Kearney first responders were called to a fire at a home in the 3300 block of Avenue I in northeast Kearney. The house was fully on fire when police and firefighters got to the scene.

Firefighters carried a woman, boy and girl from the house. Life saving efforts on the scene and later at CHI Good Samaritan hospital failed and the three victims died from their injuries.

The Buffalo County Attorney ordered autopsies on the victims. A joint investigation is underway by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police, Buffalo County Attorney and the State Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Doctors in Omaha are discussing breakthrough infection risk after full vaccination.
Nebraska doctors discuss post-vaccination ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 infections

Latest News

Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
Elkhorn family has house fire in water compromised neighborhood
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Road to nowhere concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
Growing sinkhole concerns-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.
House fire in water compromised neighborhood-10 p.m.