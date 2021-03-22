Douglas County judge calls grand jury to investigate 15 in-custody deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The presiding judge of the Douglas County District Court on Monday called for a grand jury to investigate 15 in-custody deaths that occurred in 2018 and 2020.

Judge Horacio J. Wheelock asked the grand jury to investigate the following deaths:

According to a news release from the court, the grand jury will be tasked with looking into each death to determine whether any formal charges are warranted in connection with the death.

“The court found that for good cause shown... that it would be beneficial, efficient, and cost-effective to the citizens of Douglas County to consolidate the investigation and review of each incident by a single grand jury,” the release states.

The grand jury was to convene Monday to hear evidence presented by Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the relese states. By law, grand jury proceedings are conducted in secret, and access to those proceedings is restricted.

