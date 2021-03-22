Nebraska doctors discuss post-vaccination ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 infections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, we’re learning more about life after vaccination.

In the governor’s weekly briefing Monday, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, said there have been no cases of coronavirus popping up in fully vaccinated people in Nebraska.

“We’re working on getting that data right now. But as of now, no confirmed cases of reinfection or ‘vaccine breakthrough,’ they call it,” Dr. Anthone said.

But Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease expert at UNMC, says it’s happening.

“We have seen patients that are vaccinated and then go on to develop COVID-19,” he said.

The cases have been few and far between, and the infections themselves are much less severe.

“At the end of the day, it’s a tremendously effective vaccine in keeping you out of the hospital and out of the graveyard,” Dr. Rupp said.

Unfortunately, early data suggests variants out of Brazil and South Africa might challenge how well the vaccines work.

“There is some information with regard to the Brazilian variant or the South African variant that indicate that the vaccine might be somewhat less effective,” Dr. Rupp said. “Again, the information is encouraging that there is efficacy and it prevents a lot of the infections but maybe not quite at the high level that we’re seeing with the natural infections or the B.1.1.7.”

B.1.1.7, or the UK variant, is becoming the dominant strain.

Looking nationally, Nebraska is doing well in vaccine distribution.

According to the vaccine dashboard, 17% of people over the age of 16 have been completely vaccinated, but to reach ideal herd immunity, the number needs to be much higher.

“We think that it is in excess of 70, 80, maybe even 85 or 90% of the population,” the infectious disease expert explained.

Dr. Rupp said people need to also understand that full immunity doesn’t come until two weeks after your second dose of Pfizer and Moderna or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson. He said research on the efficacy of the vaccines shows people with breakthrough infections might have lower viral shedding, meaning they don’t spread the virus as easily.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.