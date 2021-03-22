David’s Evening Forecast - On and off rain lingers into Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain showers rolled into the area this morning, with steady rain pushing through the metro this afternoon and early evening. A push of drier weather will move through the area early this evening, with some dry conditions for the drive home. However, the break in the rain will not last long, as showers begin to return after 7pm. Expect on and off light showers overnight, with some steadier rain arriving just in time for the Tuesday morning drive. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid-40s, perhaps warming into the upper 40s late tonight.

Steady rain is likely through the morning hours Tuesday, but rain may become more spotty during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool in the morning but should warm into the middle 50s by the afternoon. As the main storm system spins overhead during the afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Although storms will not be widespread, if storms are able to develop a few could have stronger winds gusts, and small hail. The highest chances for a few scattered storms will be across far southern Iowa. Storms should fade away by 10pm, with scattered showers continuing through the overnight.

Showers will likely linger into Wednesday morning, but should slowly taper off by the afternoon. Additional rainfall from Monday evening through Wednesday should total around an inch for the Omaha metro. Although rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon, cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds will keep conditions rather chilly. Sunshine tries to return on Thursday, but may be limited as a few scattered showers try to return. The best chance to see some sunshine may be on Friday, as another shower chance returns to the forecast on Saturday.

