Community funds new AEDs for Sarpy County law enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After two back-to-back cardiac arrest incidents at the end of last year, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office saw the need for more automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in the community.

In August of last year, Beth Lube’s husband, Charlie, suffered from a heart attack and fell unconscious. After calling 911, Papillion Police Department dispatcher Katie Porter walked Beth through the steps of CPR on the phone until an officer and deputy arrived to take over.

“I said ‘they’re at the door! They’re at the door!’ And she said ‘don’t leave, don’t leave’ and she said 1..2..3..4,” Beth said Monday afternoon at the Papillion fire station.

When Papillion Fire and Rescue arrived, they were able to transport Charlie to a local hospital where he was then able to interact with his family and live comfortably until his passing two months later, in October.

Just 12 days after Charlie’s heart attack, Papillion South teacher and boys varsity soccer coach Dave Lawrence also suffered from a heart attack while working out with a group of friends. Within the next few weeks, he made a full recovery thanks to the quick response and aid from Papillion Fire and Rescue.

“When the incident happened I didn’t even know it happened. I thought I passed out and all the sudden they put me in the ambulance and I’m trying to figure out why I’m in the ambulance,” Lawrence said Monday.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office then shared the stories of Lawrence and Lube hoping the community would help put more AEDs on the streets. The community came through with 14 new ones - that’s equal to about $20,000.

Friends and family of Lawrence helped spread the word and Lube decided she wanted to personally purchase and donate one, as well as fund two others with her company, ReMax Real Estate Group. Those three AEDs will be with the sheriff’s department, Papillion police, and Papillion Fire and Rescue in honor of her late husband and the work they did to save him and give him extra time with his family.

“I just hope that it will save someone’s life at some point in the future. Charlie would be happy,” she said while presenting the crews with the AEDs.

Lawrence, too, couldn’t thank the first responders who saved his life back in September enough.

“I am so glad that so much good is coming out of this, in addition to this, lots of people are getting CPR trained, and it’s needed. Lives will be saved in the future because of the actions of the sheriff’s department and the city,” he said.

And the unexpected twist to all of this - the exact same crew with Papillion Fire and Rescue responded to both incidents. During Monday’s presentation, Dispatcher Porter and all involved firefighters/EMTs were honored with a life-saving award for their work.

“Just 12 days later, the same group of medics saved two people’s lives. That’s phenomenal,” said LT. Dennis Svoboda.

Fire Chief Bill Bowes said it’s unusual when crews get to see and meet the people they helped or saved.

“It’s a special thing,” he said.

