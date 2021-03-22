Clay’s Morning Forecast - Soggy start to the new week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and perhaps a few storms move in Monday and stick with us through Wednesday morning.

forecast (forecast)

Get your rain gear ready, and keep it close because anytime you leave your house you’ll need it between now and early Wednesday morning. It won’t be raining constantly over the next 48 hours, but more often than not you’ll be seeing those raindrops. Rain particularly picks up by midday Monday, and again overnight into Tuesday morning. At times, there may be some heavy downpours under any isolated storm that can develop. For the most part, it will just be a nice soaking rain rate.

Thunderstorms may become a bit more likely on Tuesday afternoon or evening as the area of low pressure bringing us this rain moves very close to us and wraps in some slightly warmer air. It may be just enough to get a few rumbles going and perhaps some of those isolated downpours.

Any lingering rain looks to wrap up early Wednesday and we’ll have a little time to dry up. By the time this event is done, we’re looking at a lot of 1-3″ totals especially on the Nebraska side of the river. There are some small rain chances that we’ve kept in the forecast for Thursday morning, and also for Saturday, but these may change, and maybe we’ll see the sun come back out instead.

Overall, a lot of highs in the 50s this week, and lows ranging from the 40s through Wednesday night to the 30s into the latter half of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.