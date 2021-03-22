2,500 essential workers and 65-plus get COVID vaccine at Sarpy County clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A massive push to get thousands vaccinated fell short Sunday, but still saw more than a couple of thousand essential workers and people 65 and older get the shot.

The clinic, held in LaVista, was joint effort between Sarpy, Cass, and Douglas counties with the goal of getting 5000 people their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We had a goal of 5000 and it was kind of short amount of time to signup, so we were only able to get to 2,500,” said Rebecca Ortmeier, Director of Clinical Services, with Community Pharmacy, the organization heading up the clinic.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the unused doses were not wasted. Only 2,500 doses were prepared because that’s how many appointments were booked.

The health department spokesperson says the leftover doses will be rolled into other clinics this week.

The clinic welcoming grocery store workers, corrections staff, and people working in transportation, to name a few.

“It feels really good just to know that I’m not going to myself , or there’s less i get myself or my coworkers sick so we can keep doing the job that we’re doing,” said Jose Don, who works in a food-processing plant.

“It’s just more comforting knowing that i have it to be around my family, our parents and stuff, so it feels real good to have it done, the first one at least,” said Katie Corcoran, who works for a trucking company.

Community Pharmacy had to turn people hoping to walk-in, but who don’t yet qualify for the shot. “It’s been hard,” said Ortmeier, “So many Nebraskans want to get vaccinated, but unfortunately we have to follow the directions of the county, but everyone’s time will come, hopefully soon.”

But first essential workers, and those 65 and older. “I think it’s good to save or lives to get the vaccination today,” said 67-year-old Concordia Alindajao, who’s now one step closer to protection, and some more freedom. “I don’t go to overcrowded places. I take care of myself because I’m old now,” she said.

On Monday, March 22, Douglas County will open up vaccinations to people 60 and older. Those who qualify can signup on the Douglas County Health online portal. The Sarpy/Cass health department is also opening to 60-plus starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.