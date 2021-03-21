Omaha Police investigates Family Dollar robbery
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a Saturday night robbery at a Family Dollar in South Omaha.
Officers went to a Family Dollar near South 13th Street for a robbery report at 8:46 p.m. Employees told police a man went into the store, showed a gun, and demanded money.
The man is described as a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gloves, and a white mask.
After getting an unknown amount of money, the man left and went west across 13th Street.
