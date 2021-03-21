Omaha Police investigates Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a Saturday night robbery at a Family Dollar in South Omaha.

Officers went to a Family Dollar near South 13th Street for a robbery report at 8:46 p.m. Employees told police a man went into the store, showed a gun, and demanded money.

The man is described as a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gloves, and a white mask.

After getting an unknown amount of money, the man left and went west across 13th Street.

