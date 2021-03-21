Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Soggy start to the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm and windy weekend, we’re tracking rain showers and a few storms to kick off the new workweek.

After warming into the mid-60s early Sunday afternoon, clouds increased from west to east, stalling any additional warming. Strong winds from the SSW increased our dew points (humidity) throughout the day, but also brought in some smoke and haze from the prescribed burns in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma.

Wind speeds will back off this evening and tonight, as a cold front moves through the region. This should push most of the smoky haze out of here as well.

Wind gusts back off Sunday evening (WOWT)

With the frontal passage, a few spotty showers are possible Sunday evening and early Sunday night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with temperatures dropping into the 40s after midnight.

As the front stalls out over the WOWT coverage area, moisture will stream in from the southwest, increasing our rain coverage throughout the morning Monday. Off and on showers – and a few storms – are likely Monday and Tuesday, before wrapping up early Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible from this system.

1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning (WOWT)

With the recent widespread heavy rainfall, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any flooding concerns.

Temperatures will stay cooler for the start of the week as a result, with highs just in the lower-50s likely through Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

An additional spotty rain chance (20%) is possible now on Thursday, primarily south. Another spotty chance rolls in late Friday into Saturday. Highs look to top out in the 50s and 60s through the rest of the 10-day forecast.

