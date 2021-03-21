Iowa Western prepares for unusual spring football season

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - As part of the NJCAA, the Iowa Western Reivers didn’t play football in the fall of 2020 and instead are playing a spring season that starts this week.

It has been well over 400 days since the last time the team took the field.

“The big thing is for these kids, when we play our game on the 27th, it’s going to be 444 days since we played out last game, and they’re excited,” head coach Scott Strohmeier said.

The team has been practicing hard and showing serious dedication.

That means early morning practices before the sun comes up, sometimes when it’s quite chilly out.

“I’m really just excited to play ball and I just want to win.” junior running back Milton Sargbah said.

The Reivers kick off at Titan Field against Snow College on Saturday, 3/27/21 at noon.

