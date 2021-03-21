Advertisement

France’s limited lockdown beset by glitches as cases rise

A woman pushes a cart of little sailing boats in the Luxembourg Garden with the Senat in...
A woman pushes a cart of little sailing boats in the Luxembourg Garden with the Senat in background , in Paris, Sunday, March 21, 2021. The French government has backed off from ordering a tough lockdown for Paris and several other regions despite an increasingly alarming situation at hospitals with a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)(AP Photo/Francois Mori)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - Residents of Paris and several other regions of France have spent their first weekend under a limited monthlong lockdown.

While the French government insisted the rules would be less strict than in the past, the measures have been criticized as messy. A local travel authorization certificate posted online was so ridiculed by French media for its unnecessary complexity that the Interior Ministry scrapped it within hours.

The form the French government requires to travel greater distances also was not accessible online because of a technical glitch. A website Sunday simply said, “Available soon.”

The government announced the regional measures on Thursday as the coronavirus picked up speed again in some parts of France.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day
A testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Fort Street location of Omaha's Metropolitan...
First COVID vaccine drive-through clinic offered in Omaha metro area
Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha
1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Soggy start to the workweek!

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca: US data shows COVID vaccine effective for all ages
Medical experts are divided on whether we'll see a fourth surge of the COVID-19 virus.
Will there be a 4th COVID surge? Experts divided
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief says Miami Beach partying “couldn’t go on any longer”