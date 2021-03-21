Advertisement

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents at a Bellevue apartment building in Fontenelle Hills are displaced after a fire spread from improper disposal of smoking materials.

Jack Syphers, the Bellevue Fire Department’s Public Information Officer said the call first came in about the 12-apartment building shortly Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first detected in an apartment, then spread across the building to the attic and caused the roof to collapse.

The building had no sprinkler system because it was built in the 70′s before that was a requirement. Syphers said the building will have to be demolished because it is uninhabitable.

Syphers said a few people were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries. Crews battled the fire for two hours and left the scene just after 8 p.m.

6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day
Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha
On March 8, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and 3rd degree...
Two adults arrested, investigation reports child abuse
After shooting, employee questions security protocols at Westroads Mall

Latest News

Omaha Police investigates Family Dollar robbery
Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested in Des Moines
Wind gusts up to 45 mph Sunday!
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and windy again Sunday! Rain moves in for start of the workweek
Sunday, March 21st
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast