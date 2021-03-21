Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents at a Bellevue apartment building in Fontenelle Hills are displaced after a fire spread from improper disposal of smoking materials.

Jack Syphers, the Bellevue Fire Department’s Public Information Officer said the call first came in about the 12-apartment building shortly Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first detected in an apartment, then spread across the building to the attic and caused the roof to collapse.

The building had no sprinkler system because it was built in the 70′s before that was a requirement. Syphers said the building will have to be demolished because it is uninhabitable.

Syphers said a few people were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries. Crews battled the fire for two hours and left the scene just after 8 p.m.

6 News will continue to give updates.

