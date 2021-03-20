Advertisement

Two adults arrested, investigation reports child abuse

On March 8, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and 3rd degree...
On March 8, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and 3rd degree assault. On March 15, Juan Sanchez, 21, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and failure to report suspected child abuse.(NSP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (WOWT) - In an ongoing investigation, two adults from Bridgeport, Nebraska were arrested.

Brooke Stuart, 24, was arrested for child abuse and third-degree assault on March 8, and Juan Sanchez, 21, was arrested for child abuse and failure to report suspected child abuse on March 15.

It’s reported that the three-year-old child suffered many injuries such as bruising, swelling, and lacerations.

The incident was first reported in February to the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol was requested to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Phase 2: Nebraska prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 50+ next week
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County opening vaccine registration to 60+
More than a year after a devastating sewer back-up as the city tells two homeowners their...
Omaha denies homeowner’s sewer back-up claims
Women-owned hand pie business gains traction in Omaha
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

Sarpy County offices will move to new building in April
Staying warm and windy this weekend! Rain moves in late Sunday.
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast -- Warm and windy weekend of weather
Saturday, March 20th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Raising resilient kids during the pandemic
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews