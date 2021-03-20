Two adults arrested, investigation reports child abuse

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (WOWT) - In an ongoing investigation, two adults from Bridgeport, Nebraska were arrested.

Brooke Stuart, 24, was arrested for child abuse and third-degree assault on March 8, and Juan Sanchez, 21, was arrested for child abuse and failure to report suspected child abuse on March 15.

It’s reported that the three-year-old child suffered many injuries such as bruising, swelling, and lacerations.

The incident was first reported in February to the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol was requested to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.