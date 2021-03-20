Advertisement

Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be making a stop in Omaha soon.

He will be in town on Tuesday, March 23 as an effort by President Biden and Vice President Harris to explain the finer point of the economic stimulus package on the ‘Help is Here’ tour.

After the stop in Omaha, he will be off to St. Louis. There is no information yet on where the Second Gentleman will hold the event.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day
On March 8, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and 3rd degree...
Two adults arrested, investigation reports child abuse
After shooting, employee questions security protocols at Westroads Mall

Latest News

Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested in Des Moines
Wind gusts up to 45 mph Sunday!
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and windy again Sunday! Rain moves in for start of the workweek
Sunday, March 21st
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
OFD surprises mother and her aspiring firefighter