Sarpy County offices will move to new building in April

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Sarpy County offices including the treasurer, assessor, and veterans will have a new location.

These offices are moving into the 1102 Building, at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion. The 1102 Building is southwest of 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road.

Sarpy’s Veterans Service Office and Information Systems Department will move into the building on Monday, April 5, and the county’s Treasurer, Assessor, and Vehicle Inspection services will be in the building starting Monday, April 12.

“With construction on the Correctional Center starting this spring on our main campus, the 1102 Building is a great, easily accessible location for our residents who have business with the county,” said Don Kelly, Chairman of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. “We’ve designed the interior of the building so that you can renew your vehicle registration, pay your property taxes, register to vote, and complete other county business with ease.”

Sarpy’s Election Commission and Jury Commission already moved to the 1102 Building in February.

Officials say the building was bought to help constructions of the new county correctional center on the county courthouse campus.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.