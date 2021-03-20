Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, March 20th is officially declared “Meat on the Menu Day” across Nebraska.

Governor Pete Ricketts made the decision in response to Colorado’s Governor dubbing Saturday ‘Meat Out’ day in an effort to inspire people to try a plant-based diet.

But not everyone agrees with the decision. Modern Love, a vegan restaurant located at 3157 Farnam St. in Midtown, challenged the community to reconsider the Governor’s idea instead by calling on people to support vegan and vegetarian restaurants across the state.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant owners expressed that taxpayers spend billions of dollars to subsidize meat and dairy while many vegetable farms depend on volunteers and said they felt the Governor’s idea was silly.

Please join us for Vegan Meat On The Menu on Saturday night! A call to support all vegan restaurants. We will have fun... Posted by Modern Love Omaha on Thursday, March 18, 2021

“Meat is always on the menu. Us vegan restaurants are kind of on an island,” said Modern Love owner, James Walmsley.

Walmsley’s customers aren’t all vegan. He said his food caters to a variety of people but pointed out that anyone who supports their day, would not only be introduced to a diverse selection of flavor-packed, healthy meat alternatives; but they’d also be supporting local farmers like Gavin Johnston.

Governor Ricketts said earlier this week that people who don’t eat meat would “not only undermine nutritious diets but also undermine our food security in this country and of course harm our farmers and ranchers.”

But Johnston, a young, fairly new farmer who owns Hidden Harvest, didn’t completely agree. His farm produces vegetables and he raises animals so he reaps the benefits of both worlds. Johnson said he does mostly wholesale and said working with Modern Love has helped his business a lot.

He did acknowledge that the bulk of his profit comes from animals but also said he believes “it’s important to have options.”

While Governor Ricketts’ Meat on the Menu Day would likely benefit Johnston, he suggested Ricketts take things a step further and put more emphasis on specifically supporting locally raised meat and not the industrial side of agriculture.

Modern Love hopes people will come out and try their Chimichurri Seitan Steaks and their Fried Chick’n Buckets, made from chickpeas and wheat protein, but the owner made it clear, “We’re not in the business of telling people what to eat or how to eat. We’re here as a place where someone’s values can match their diet.”

Nichole Heppner, a registered dietitian said the best way people can make decisions about what to eat, is with facts.

Heppner disagreed with Ricketts’ reason behind telling Nebraskans to avoid a plant-based diet.

“It’s important to push back on things when these anti-science, anti-agricultural movements get started early, to make sure they don’t gain that traction,” said the Governor.

“A plant-based diet is not harmful at all,” said Heppner.

She said while a carnivorous lifestyle can be healthy too, so can a vegan one. A person could get all the right protein and nutrients from things like soy, and they’d be reducing the amount of chemicals in their bodies from processed meats.

In addition to that, Heppner pointed out that many farmers cultivate soy, and plant-based dieters would be doing exactly what the Governor stressed “supporting agriculture.”

“Meat on the Menu Day is the exact reaction you’d expect from an industry that is scared,” said Walmsley, adding that he will continue to use it as a platform to offer plant-based alternatives to everyone.

Following Governor Ricketts’ decree, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds took it a step further and declared the entire month of April as ‘Meat on the Table Month’ to support livestock producers.

