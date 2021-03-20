Advertisement

Plans unveiled for nearly $300 million beef processing plant

(Beatriz Reyna)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Plans have been unveiled for a nearly $300 million beef packing plant that would employ 875 people in western Nebraska.

David Briggs, CEO of both Alliance-based cooperative WESTCO and the packing company, Sustainable Beef LLC, said Thursday that the North Platte plant would process 400,000 head of cattle a year.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that Mayor Brandon cheered the project, urging residents to “focus on the facts” and attend or listen to city meetings as officials consider whether to see the project through.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Phase 2: Nebraska prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 50+ next week
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County opening vaccine registration to 60+
More than a year after a devastating sewer back-up as the city tells two homeowners their...
Omaha denies homeowner’s sewer back-up claims
Women-owned hand pie business gains traction in Omaha
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

Sarpy County offices will move to new building in April
Staying warm and windy this weekend! Rain moves in late Sunday.
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast -- Warm and windy weekend of weather
Saturday, March 20th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Raising resilient kids during the pandemic
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews