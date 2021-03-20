OneWorld vaccinates meatpacking workers in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tables supplied with COVID-19 vaccines other medical equipment filled the Nebraska Beef cafeteria Saturday as staff from OneWorld Community Health Center worked to get doses in arms.

Nancy Luna, a COVID-19 Line Manager with OneWorld said, “We decided to do this clinic here because the meatpacking plants were impacted by the pandemic at the beginning, very hard. We saw how much they struggled.”

At the start of the pandemic, meatpacking employees were deemed essential but as the vaccine rolls out, many of them are being left behind.

”By and large in big industry and in the packing plants, it’s a working-age population. And so when you go by age, that’s a barrier when getting the vaccinations,” said OneWorld CEO Andrea Skolkin.

Another barrier is race and there are major disparities in who is actually receiving the vaccines in Douglas County.

”80% are White, 6.7% African American, 4.5% Hispanic, and 2.7% Asian. So definitely we need to do more outreach into our minority populations,” said Dr. Adi Pour.

The meatpacking industry employs large numbers of Black and Hispanic workers. Mario Villarreal has been working at Nebraska Beef for 25 years and he hopes by showing people in his community that look like him getting the vaccine will encourage others to do the same and trust it.

”I think it will be a benefit in getting the message out there and people seeing what’s going on here will encourage them to follow up and at least contact OneWorld. If not, if they work at any one of the other meat processing facilities, it’ll encourage them to also take action and get the vaccine,” said Villarreal.

Villarreal says after the doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are administered today, all employees who want to be vaccinated will be. This clinic only used the Johnson & Johnson one dose and OneWorld received the doses from Douglas County and through the National Community Health Center program.

This is the second clinic held at Nebraska Beef by OneWorld and combined over 700 employees have been fully or partially vaccinated.

