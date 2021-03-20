Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast -- Warm and windy weekend of weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winds pick up this weekend with above-normal temperatures returning!

We’re starting Saturday on a chilly note, however, with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Abundant sunshine and strong southerly winds will drive many of us into the lower-60s this afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph.

Southerly wind gusts up to 35 mph
Southerly wind gusts up to 35 mph(wowt)

A few more clouds move in this evening and tonight, with lows only dropping into the mid-40s. Conditions remain breezy overnight.

Partly sunny skies are in store Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-60s! Winds will still be high, with SSW gusts up to 40 mph.

Staying warm and windy this weekend! Rain moves in late Sunday.
Staying warm and windy this weekend! Rain moves in late Sunday.(WOWT)

Due to the strong southerly winds this weekend, we’ll have to keep an eye out for smoke from the fires in Flint Hills. At this time, our forecasted air quality is “Moderate”.

Smoke from Flint Hills this weekend
Smoke from Flint Hills this weekend(WOWT)

A cold front will approach Sunday evening, bringing us showers and a few storms Sunday night through Wednesday morning! We could pick up yet another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall from this system. Temperatures will be cooler as a result, just topping out in the upper-40s and lower-50s Monday through Wednesday.

1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning
1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Phase 2: Nebraska prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 50+ next week
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County opening vaccine registration to 60+
More than a year after a devastating sewer back-up as the city tells two homeowners their...
Omaha denies homeowner’s sewer back-up claims
Women-owned hand pie business gains traction in Omaha
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

Saturday, March 20th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy weather for the weekend
David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy weather for the weekend
forecast
Clay’s Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny and mild Friday