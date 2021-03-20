Mallory’s Weekend Forecast -- Warm and windy weekend of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winds pick up this weekend with above-normal temperatures returning!

We’re starting Saturday on a chilly note, however, with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Abundant sunshine and strong southerly winds will drive many of us into the lower-60s this afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph.

Southerly wind gusts up to 35 mph (wowt)

A few more clouds move in this evening and tonight, with lows only dropping into the mid-40s. Conditions remain breezy overnight.

Partly sunny skies are in store Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-60s! Winds will still be high, with SSW gusts up to 40 mph.

Staying warm and windy this weekend! Rain moves in late Sunday. (WOWT)

Due to the strong southerly winds this weekend, we’ll have to keep an eye out for smoke from the fires in Flint Hills. At this time, our forecasted air quality is “Moderate”.

Smoke from Flint Hills this weekend (WOWT)

A cold front will approach Sunday evening, bringing us showers and a few storms Sunday night through Wednesday morning! We could pick up yet another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall from this system. Temperatures will be cooler as a result, just topping out in the upper-40s and lower-50s Monday through Wednesday.

1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible Sunday night through Wednesday morning (WOWT)

