Lincoln Police issued 66 citations on St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lincoln Police Department released a report on Thursday of its results of the St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Project.

In this project, LPD wanted to reduce car crashes, DUI’s, and to put a stop to overservice of alcohol on the holiday. There were 50 alcohol compliance checks in the city.

Here is the break down of the results:

Speeding Official Citations: 2

Speeding Warning Citations: 2

Traffic Signal Warning Citations: 3

Stop Sign Warning Citation: 1

No Seatbelt Warning Citations: 1

No Proof of Insurance Official Citation: 1

No Proof of Insurance Warning Citations: 2

No Valid Registration Official Citation: 10

No Valid Registration Warning Citations: 8

Miscellaneous Traffic Official Citations: 4

Miscellaneous Traffic Warning Citations: 31

Reckless Driving Citation: 1

Driving Under Suspension: 3

DUI-Alcohol: 5

DUI-Drugs: 1

Liquor License Violation: 1

Total Citizen Contacts: 125

