Advertisement

Lincoln Police issued 66 citations on St. Patrick’s Day

(Associated Press)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lincoln Police Department released a report on Thursday of its results of the St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Project.

In this project, LPD wanted to reduce car crashes, DUI’s, and to put a stop to overservice of alcohol on the holiday. There were 50 alcohol compliance checks in the city.

Here is the break down of the results:

  • Speeding Official Citations: 2
  • Speeding Warning Citations: 2
  • Traffic Signal Warning Citations: 3
  • Stop Sign Warning Citation: 1
  • No Seatbelt Warning Citations: 1
  • No Proof of Insurance Official Citation: 1
  • No Proof of Insurance Warning Citations: 2
  • No Valid Registration Official Citation: 10
  • No Valid Registration Warning Citations: 8
  • Miscellaneous Traffic Official Citations: 4
  • Miscellaneous Traffic Warning Citations: 31
  • Reckless Driving Citation: 1
  • Driving Under Suspension: 3
  • DUI-Alcohol: 5
  • DUI-Drugs: 1
  • Liquor License Violation: 1
  • Total Citizen Contacts: 125

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced
Pushback over Gov. Ricketts’ ‘Meat On The Menu’ day
Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha
On March 8, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and 3rd degree...
Two adults arrested, investigation reports child abuse
After shooting, employee questions security protocols at Westroads Mall

Latest News

Omaha Police investigates Family Dollar robbery
Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested in Des Moines
Wind gusts up to 45 mph Sunday!
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and windy again Sunday! Rain moves in for start of the workweek
Sunday, March 21st
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Bellevue apartment building to be demolished after fire, all residents displaced