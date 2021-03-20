Lincoln Police issued 66 citations on St. Patrick’s Day
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lincoln Police Department released a report on Thursday of its results of the St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Project.
In this project, LPD wanted to reduce car crashes, DUI’s, and to put a stop to overservice of alcohol on the holiday. There were 50 alcohol compliance checks in the city.
Here is the break down of the results:
- Speeding Official Citations: 2
- Speeding Warning Citations: 2
- Traffic Signal Warning Citations: 3
- Stop Sign Warning Citation: 1
- No Seatbelt Warning Citations: 1
- No Proof of Insurance Official Citation: 1
- No Proof of Insurance Warning Citations: 2
- No Valid Registration Official Citation: 10
- No Valid Registration Warning Citations: 8
- Miscellaneous Traffic Official Citations: 4
- Miscellaneous Traffic Warning Citations: 31
- Reckless Driving Citation: 1
- Driving Under Suspension: 3
- DUI-Alcohol: 5
- DUI-Drugs: 1
- Liquor License Violation: 1
- Total Citizen Contacts: 125
