OFD surprises mother and her aspiring firefighter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a west Omaha neighborhood near 144th and Giles, Omaha firefighters surprised 6-year-old Cruz Quick, his mother, and other members of their family.

First responders blared their sirens and proceeded down their street in a drive-by parade—and offered a gift, courtesy of a private donor.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Angie Prerost said.

She says her son has been toughing it out through the past year—between virtual learning, a pandemic birthday, and her cancer diagnosis.

“He’s had a rough couple of years with me being sick,” Angie said. “It’s been hard on him.”

Angie has received treatment for stage 3a breast cancer diagnosed three years ago. She recently found out she also has leukemia.

For a mother who wants to give the world to her son, firefighters came to the rescue on Cruz’s 6th birthday.

OFD station 65 delivered a power wheels fire truck, courtesy of a private donor.

Officials planned this with Cruz’s dad, who says his son is always playing pretend with the garden hose.

“For me, as a dad, it’s like a ‘wow’ moment,” Jay Quick said about his son’s aspirations to be a first responder. “That’s awesome, keep doing what you’re doing, do well in school, and you’ll get there.”

With his badge and hard hat, Cruz is already cruising around with his friends in his own fire truck. His friends couldn’t believe what they saw Saturday.

Angela tells 6 News her condition isn’t terminal, and says she’s ready to take on her treatment that could take up to 10 years.

The family got to thank the private donor after the parade.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.