Douglas County teacher thrilled for COVID-19 vaccine appointment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone searching for a COVID-19 vaccine knows how difficult it is to schedule an appointment.

Colleen Freeman, a Douglas County resident who teaches in South Sioux City, has been on the hunt for the past month.

“The waiting has been terrible,” said Freeman.

She lives with her father who’s a Vietnam veteran. Freeman skipped out on clinics with her colleagues to avoid bringing the virus home because it required two trips and an hour and a half back.

Now, she’s locked in for her first dose in La Vista on Sunday.

“I have conferences in May. So that will make it a more comfortable experience to get back into teaching,” said Freeman.

Health departments in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass counties only announced the mass vaccination clinic Thursday. Eligible essential workers had to be quick to sign up.

“I mean there’s several openings, like 20 or 30 spots. And some people don’t know about it, it’s closing at midnight,” said Freeman.

The psychology instructor is looking forward to putting the hunt behind her. She’s been away from her classroom for the past year teaching from home and now looking ahead to plan for in-person learning.

“I’m thrilled!” said Freeman.

A spokesperson for Sarpy/Cass Health says they’re open to more partnerships with Douglas County in the future.

