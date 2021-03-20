Creighton wins tight game to advance in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWT) - The Creighton Bluejays are moving on to the second round in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after a 63-62 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The Jays started slow in the first half, while the Gauchos came out on fire.

UCSB had an early eight point lead but then Creighton settled in.

Christian Bishop was doing everything for the Jays, while Marcus Zegarowski started to really pick up the scoring.

Zegarowski scored the final eight Creighton points of the first half to take a 34-30 lead into the break.

Early in the second half, a Mitch Ballock three pointer would extend the Bluejay lead to ten, but the Gauchos fought right back into it and took the lead.

It went down to the wire.

Marcus Zegarowski scored to put Creighton up three with a minute and a half to go, but, once again, UC Santa Barbara retook the lead at 62-61.

In the final minute, Christian Bishop got fouled and went to the line with less than 15 seconds to go.

Bishop calmly sank both free throws to give Creighton the one-point advantage.

The Gauchos didn’t use their final timeout and drove the length of the floor.

Creighton’s defense held and Shereef Mitchell secured the rebound. He was fouled with 1.5 seconds left.

He missed the free throw and a full-court heave was unsuccessful for UCSB giving Creighton the win.

The Jays will now wait to find out who their Round of 32 opponent will be.

They’ll face either Virginia or Ohio University on Monday.

