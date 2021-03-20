Advertisement

9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
INWOOD, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old girl is dead after the car in which she was riding rear-ended a school bus in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said the West Lyon Community School District bus was stopped to pick up students when it was hit. In a statement posted on Facebook, the West Lyon Community School District said the victim was a third-grade student.

She has since been identified as Jessica Yeaman, of Inwood, according to a crash report. The Des Moines Register reports that the 17-year-old driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital in Sioux Falls.

Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

