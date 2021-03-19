Women-owned hand pie business gains traction in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A women-owned and operated business started by two best friends is beginning to find traction near the Field Club neighborhood.

Kate Anderson didn’t just one day decide to open up a business, for Kate and her business partner, Sarah Ryan, it’s been a journey.

“We’ve grown our business really gradually, we started out at farmers markets and doing pop-ups, and we kind of transitioned into doing front porch deliveries for the last year,” said Anderson.

Now they have a brick and mortar business near 35th and Center. At Carter & Rye, they make hand pies that fit in the palm of your hand.

Kate says there’s actually a bit of history behind the pastry.

“Hand pies are kind of like a generic term but they’re found in many different cultures. So we’ve got empanadas and pasties and beef patties. So now we have just kind of adopting a lot of those old traditions and turning them into a comforting pastry,” said Anderson.

Kate says the community has welcomed her and the hand pies. Customer Kevin Turner says it’s important to support small businesses.

“A lot of my friends are small business owners and so I like to show up and help them out and also experience all the amazing things that they have to offer,” said Turner.

Kate admits starting a business during a pandemic was a little tricky but she says it’s important for women to get involved in business and follow their dreams.

“I think it’s very important, I think it’s important for everyone to find what they’re passionate about and go after it and know you’re capable of really doing what you want to do in this world. I’ve always had a love for baking and pastry and just like comforting nostalgic foods. And we wanted to turn this into a business where we could bring people comfort, especially now,” said Anderson.

Anderson says they plan to continue to gradually grow their business.

