Tradition continues with UNMC ‘Match Day’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 100 medical students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found where they will continue their studies on Friday.

They call it “Match Day” and it is a UNMC medical school tradition. There was a lot of excitement at Falconwood Park in Bellevue when students learned where they will spend their residency training after graduation.

“I just feel so blessed to be able to stay at UNMC and keep working with my dad and I just found out that I’m here with so many of my friends. So I’m really excited to start training in family medicine at UNMC,” said Medical student, Haley Mathews.

Residency training after graduation is typically a period of three to six years depending on the chosen field of medical specialty.

