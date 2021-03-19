Advertisement

Police say woman, 2 children killed in Kearney house fire

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Police in Kearney say a woman and two children have died in a house fire in the central Nebraska city.

The Kearney Hub reports that the blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Arriving firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, and crews found the woman, a young girl, and a young boy during an initial search of the house.

Police say all three were pulled from the burning building’s main floor and taken to a Kearney hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Autopsies have been ordered, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

