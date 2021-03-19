Police say woman, 2 children killed in Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Police in Kearney say a woman and two children have died in a house fire in the central Nebraska city.

The Kearney Hub reports that the blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Arriving firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, and crews found the woman, a young girl, and a young boy during an initial search of the house.

Police say all three were pulled from the burning building’s main floor and taken to a Kearney hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Autopsies have been ordered, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.