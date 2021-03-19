Advertisement

Omaha public libraries want to dump fees for overdue books, materials

(Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you forget to drop off your overdue book at an Omaha library, you won’t be looking at a fine.

At its meeting Thursday, the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees unanimously voted to eliminate all fees for overdue books and materials. The board’s decision on the matter isn’t the final say; the resolution is subject to final approval by the Omaha City Council.

According to an OPL news release, the move is intended to “alleviate barriers to using the library and to encourage patrons to return library materials without fear of punitive action.”

“Overdue fines only accounted for a fraction of a percent of OPL’s overall budget,” Executive Director Laura Marlane said in the release. “This change will not adversely affect OPL’s budget, but it will help to ease the burden of an additional expense during a time when many people are working to restore normalcy to their lives.”

Libraries would, however, continue to charge for replacing lost or missing items, which will apply to anything more than three weeks late.

Omaha libraries haven’t been charging overdue fines during the pandemic, waiving such fees since they were forced to close their doors in March 2020. Even when libraries were allowed to re-open in September, the fees were still waived.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Phase 2: Nebraska prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 50+ next week
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County opening vaccine registration to 60+
More than a year after a devastating sewer back-up as the city tells two homeowners their...
Omaha denies homeowner’s sewer back-up claims
Women-owned hand pie business gains traction in Omaha
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

Sarpy County offices will move to new building in April
Staying warm and windy this weekend! Rain moves in late Sunday.
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast -- Warm and windy weekend of weather
Saturday, March 20th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Raising resilient kids during the pandemic
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews