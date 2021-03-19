Omaha man convicted in federal court of child enticement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal jury found a 48-year-old Omaha man guilty Thursday of enticing a minor.

James Joiner now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. According to a Friday news release from the office of Jan Sharp, Acting U.S. Attorney for Nebraska, the verdict was handed down after a two-day jury trial.

In March 2020, court documents state, Joiner was arrested after responding to an online ad for a prostitute that was actually an undercover law enforcement officer pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. In the exchange, Joiner offered to pay the girl and purchase her an iTunes gift card at a gas station meet-up.

When he arrived at the gas station, police detained him.

“Joiner admitted to answering the prostitution ad and texting with what he believed to be a 15-year-old female, but testified that he intended to try to talk the female into doing some house cleaning work for him as an alternative way to make money,” the U.S. Attorney’s news release states.

Joiner will remain detained until his sentencing hearing, set for 11 a.m. June 16.

The Project Safe Childhood case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.