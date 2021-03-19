New services in Lincoln help children with autism

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln business gives an inside look at what kind of services they provide to children with autism.

A year ago this month, Austims Services of Lincoln was born.

“We provide ABA services, which is Applied Behavior Analysis to children diagnosed with autism,” said Owner, Lindsay Stanley.

Once the company hit the ground running, they notice a great need for their services so they went for a new change of scenery.

“We started with a smaller facility. We had four clinic rooms. We started that a year ago and since have moved into a larger facility. We have 10 clinic rooms that allow us to serve up to 20 children through a day,” said Stanley.

ABA helps kids build skills on skill deficits, help reduce unwanted behaviors that might be harmful, and other things they find difficult to learn. What drove Lindsay to start this company is her passion for the ABA teaching style and the need for that in the community.

“There really isn’t a lot of services in Lincoln at this time. There are more organizations that are coming to Lincoln which is fantastic cause the need is there,” said Stanley.

Autism Services of Lincoln is filing in that need. The learning styles with the children inside the facility show a good time and an effective way of learning.

“Our whole foundation is positive reinforcement. So finding things that will motivate kids that make them want to learn. If you were to walk-in a session it should look fun. It should look like a play,” said Stanley.

With Lindsay’s business continuing to grow more and more, she’s grateful for the interactions they have with the kids.

“The relationships that we have with these kiddos and families are amazing. That’s what we are proud of,” said Stanley.

Autism Awareness Month starts in April and Lindsay says it’s a month to understand signs and symptoms of autism and being more aware and accepting.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.